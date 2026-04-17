The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has taken a significant step forward, as the FBI is now analyzing what officials describe as "potentially critical" DNA evidence collected from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

According to reports, the DNA sample was recently sent to the FBI by a private Florida lab working with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the case.

Investigators are using advanced technology to study the evidence, hoping it could help identify the person responsible for Guthrie's kidnapping.

Authorities have previously said the DNA recovered from the home contains material from more than one individual, adding complexity to the analysis. The testing process could take up to six months before results are fully reviewed.

Guthrie, 84, has been missing since February 1, when she was reportedly taken from her home during the night, PageSix reported.

The case has drawn national attention, in part because she is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's morning program Today.

The FBI recently received and is now analyzing potentially critical DNA recovered from the Tucson, Arizona, home of Nancy Guthrie, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News. https://t.co/yZ8RoqdfNT — ABC News (@ABC) April 16, 2026

No Arrests Yet in Nancy Guthrie Case

In a recent interview, Savannah Guthrie shared alarming details about what her family discovered at the scene.

"The doors were propped open, there was blood on the front doorstep and the Ring camera had been yanked off," she said, describing the moment her siblings realized something was seriously wrong.

Surveillance footage also captured an armed, masked suspect entering the home. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not publicly identified any suspects so far.

Savannah Guthrie has spoken openly about the emotional toll of her mother's disappearance, describing the situation as deeply frightening.

According to Yahoo, she said her mother was taken "in the dead of night in her pajamas, with no shoes, without her medicine," adding, "It's just absolutely terrifying."

Despite the ongoing crisis, she has returned to her role on Today, explaining that being on air gives her a sense of purpose during a difficult time.

"I can't come back and try to be something I'm not, but I can't not come back because it's my family," she said.

Former FBI agent Jason Pack noted that continued media attention could play a key role in solving the case.

"Every day that passes the pressure builds," he said, adding that public visibility makes it harder for suspects to remain hidden.