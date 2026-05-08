Stanley Tucci is opening up about his marriage to wife Felicity Blunt, reflecting on their 21-year age gap and how their relationship unexpectedly changed his life.

Speaking on the Open Book With Jenna, Tucci shared that he never expected to remarry after the death of his first wife, Kathryn Spath, in 2009. The actor said the idea of building a new life again once felt out of reach.

"I wasn't sure that I would ever remarry," Tucci, 65, said. "I never thought I would have children again. And when I met her, it just sort of made sense, even though there is this age gap of 21 years."

Tucci and Blunt first met at the 2006 premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada," where Felicity's sister Emily Blunt starred alongside him. Years later, they reconnected at Emily Blunt's wedding to actor John Krasinski in 2010, and their relationship soon turned romantic. The couple married in 2012 and later welcomed two children together.

According to EW, Tucci said the connection with Felicity felt natural despite their differences in age and background.

"We just hit it off. We had a lot in common, even though we had nothing in common," he explained. He also spoke warmly about how Blunt brought stability into his life after years of grief and change.

Stanley Tucci reflects on 21-year age gap with wife Felicity Blunt https://t.co/CDvjSkImuj pic.twitter.com/f54bVoUh9v — Page Six (@PageSix) May 7, 2026

Stanley Tucci Shares Honest Thoughts

Tucci said she helped create a sense of security for both him and his children, describing her as a steady and positive presence in their home.

"And she's fun. Like she's fun to hang out with," he said. "She's incredibly positive, which I am not always."

Beyond personality, Tucci praised his wife's intelligence and perspective, saying her ability to process information and understand the world is something he deeply admires.

He later revisited the topic in a separate interview with The Times of London, where he reflected more openly on their age difference. While he said it does not affect their relationship day to day, he admitted there are moments of reflection about the future.

"I am sad that I won't see her get old," he said, noting that he thinks about what aging together usually means in long-term relationships, US Magazine reported.

Tucci also spoke honestly about grief following his first wife's death, saying the experience left a lasting impact on him and shaped how he views love and loss. He admitted that those emotions still bring fear, especially when thinking about aging and mortality.