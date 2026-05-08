Dave Coulier is opening up about the painful side effects of his cancer treatments, revealing he lost 45 pounds after months of radiation therapy for throat cancer.

The former Full House star shared an emotional update with fans in an Instagram video posted May 7, explaining why his appearance and voice have recently changed.

"I haven't posted in quite a while, and the last time I did some of you said that I look differently and I sound differently, and I do," Coulier said in the video. "What you're seeing is the side effects of extensive radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat."

The 66-year-old actor said the treatments made it nearly impossible for him to eat normally for several months.

"I haven't been able to eat solid food in months, and so I've lost 45 pounds," he explained. "That's what you're seeing, and it's affected my ability to speak."

According to PageSix, Coulier first revealed in 2024 that he had stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. After chemotherapy treatments, he announced in March 2025 that he was cancer-free. However, only months later, doctors diagnosed him with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer, a rare cancer connected to the human papillomavirus, or HPV.

Dave Coulier reveals 45-pound weight loss from brutal cancer treatment: Haven’t ‘eaten solid food in months’ https://t.co/z29LWCbQbF pic.twitter.com/QJuF7BKmf9 — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2026

Dave Coulier Shares Positive PET Scan Update

In February, Coulier shared positive news, confirming he was in remission from both cancers after completing 35 radiation treatments. Even with the encouraging update, he admitted the experience still weighs heavily on him.

"It's been a roller-coaster ride for sure," Coulier previously said while discussing his recovery journey, US Magazine reported. He later added that cancer still feels "like it's always in the rearview mirror behind" him.

Despite the difficult treatments, Coulier said recent PET scan results brought relief for both him and his family.

"The prognosis looks good for both the carcinoma in my throat and the lymphoma," he shared. "So we're very pleased with all of that." The actor also told fans that his hair has slowly started growing back after chemotherapy.

During an earlier appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Coulier reflected on how the diagnosis pushed him to rethink parts of his daily life. He explained that he started examining products he regularly used and decided to make healthier choices one step at a time.

"I wanted to know, 'Why did my lymphatic system crash?'" Coulier said. "So I changed one thing. I replaced my toothpaste."