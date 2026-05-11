Comedian Pete Davidson is facing criticism after making a controversial joke about late conservative activist Charlie Kirk during Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart on May 10.

Davidson took the stage during the live comedy special at the Kia Forum in California and aimed several harsh jokes at comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. One remark referenced Kirk, who was fatally shot in 2025 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

"Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk," Davidson said before making a graphic punchline that caused loud groans from the audience.

According to US Magazine, he continued joking despite the uncomfortable reaction in the room and later added, "Please someone f---ing kill Tony," while referencing Hinchcliffe's podcast, "Kill Tony."

The comments quickly sparked backlash online, with many viewers calling the jokes insensitive because of Kirk's death. Some social media users argued that comedy should not involve violent tragedies, especially when family members are still grieving.

Kirk was 31 when he was killed during a public event in Utah. After a two-day manhunt, police arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was charged with aggravated murder and other offenses. Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

Pete Davidson made a Charlie Kirk joke toward Tony Hinchcliffe and calls Ye a ‘gay Nazi’ during Kevin Hart’s roast. pic.twitter.com/UFwtNXgMEO — BuzzBrief (@_BuzzBrief__) May 11, 2026

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Pete Davidson's Roast Joke Sparks Criticism

Before his death, Kirk was known as the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization. He is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two young children.

Following Kirk's death, several public figures shared tributes. Donald Trump called Kirk "legendary" in a statement and praised his connection with young Americans. Actor Chris Pratt and actress Candace Cameron Bure also publicly mourned him.

Davidson's set included other sharp comments aimed at rapper Kanye West, referencing their past feud when Davidson dated Kim Kardashian. Davidson joked that he had "taken shots from better gay Nazis," referring to West's past antisemitic remarks, EW reported.

Even with the backlash, Davidson ended his appearance on a softer note by praising Kevin Hart for supporting him over the years. "You've always been super nice to me," he said.