Journalist Kjersti Flaa is once again speaking out about Blake Lively, accusing the actress and husband Ryan Reynolds of trying to "manipulate" public opinion after Lively attended the 2026 Met Gala shortly after settling her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

In an interview published by the Daily Mail, Flaa said she was shocked that Lively appeared at the high-profile fashion event just hours after news broke that the lawsuit between the former It Ends With Us co-stars had been settled.

"I think she wanted to clog the internet with stories about her at the Met Gala and what she was wearing," Flaa said. "It was an attempt to try to drown all the negative news."

Flaa claimed Lively and Reynolds often shape online narratives by promoting stories that support their image. She also suggested Lively believed the public was still on her side despite months of criticism tied to the legal dispute with Baldoni.

The journalist became connected to the case after a 2016 interview she conducted with Lively resurfaced online in 2024 and quickly went viral. During the awkward exchange, Flaa congratulated the actress on her pregnancy, and Lively responded by saying, "Congrats on your little bump," even though Flaa was not pregnant.

Blake Lively Faces Fresh Criticism

After the clip spread online, many viewers criticized Lively's behavior, while others questioned whether the video was part of an organized campaign against the actress. Both Flaa and Baldoni's team denied those claims.

Flaa later became involved in the legal fight after Baldoni's production company reportedly asked her to testify in court. Lively's legal team attempted to block her testimony, arguing the interview clip could unfairly influence a jury.

Now that the case has been settled, Flaa said she is disappointed she will not have the chance to testify. "I was looking forward to telling my side of the story," she explained.

According to Page Six, Lively originally sued Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment during production of "It Ends With Us."

Baldoni later countersued for defamation and other claims. Earlier this month, both sides agreed to settle the dispute before trial.

Hours after the settlement became public, Lively attended the Met Gala 2026 wearing a vintage Versace gown and carrying a custom handbag featuring artwork from her children.