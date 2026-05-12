Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is reportedly dealing with growing challenges inside his business empire as new reports claim his media company, Hartbeat, has faced layoffs, stalled productions and executive tension behind the scenes.

According to a Bloomberg report, the once fast-growing company has significantly downsized over the last few years. Employees reportedly experienced multiple rounds of layoffs, canceled staff meetings and unfinished projects as uncertainty spread through the company.

The reported problems became more noticeable after Hart quietly made a deal in January with Authentic Brands Group, a company known for managing celebrity businesses connected to stars like Shaquille O'Neal and David Beckham, TMZ reported.

While the partnership appeared positive publicly, sources reported that the agreement also helped Hart buy out a private equity partner and transfer his endorsement business to Authentic Brands Group. Some employees reportedly worried the move signaled deeper problems within Hartbeat.

Sources claimed Hart has become less involved in the company's daily operations as he spends more time filming movies and handling outside projects. A smaller group of executives has reportedly been left to oversee operations.

Kevin Hart's media company was once valued at $650 million. Now it's a cautionary tale about the limits of celebrity power. https://t.co/NS00Gi7XOI



📷: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/yposiXTDDF — Bloomberg (@business) May 11, 2026

Kevin Hart Company Hartbeat Faces Challenges

Hartbeat was once valued at around $650 million during its peak. However, insiders said the company struggled as Hollywood spending slowed and projects not directly tied to Hart became harder to sell. Several planned podcasts and productions reportedly never moved forward.

Employees also described tension involving senior executive Jeff Clanagan, who was accused of encouraging workers to support projects connected to his personal business ventures and artificial intelligence initiatives.

The company's podcast division has also reportedly been caught in legal disputes. Two executives were fired and later sued for alleged breach of contract and trade-secret theft.

According to Yahoo, a judge later rejected part of the company's request for an injunction, reportedly describing some claims as too "vague" and "overly broad."

Despite the reported turmoil, Hart's entertainment career continues to stay active. The comedian recently appeared at The Roast of Kevin Hart during Netflix's comedy festival and remains involved in multiple film and television projects.

Representatives for the actor also reportedly did not respond to requests for comment.