Erika Jayne turns 50! The reality TV star celebrated her "low-key" birthday party amid the scandals she's currently facing.

According to Us Weekly, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star enjoyed a simple birthday celebration.

Jayne reportedly only invited her closest friends. Although it was not revealed whether her "RHOBH" co-stars attended the event, Lisa Rinna, Cynthia Bailey, and Dorit Kemsley commented on her Instagram throwback photo.

She captioned the post, "Welp, I'm 50!" (Check out the photo below)

This year, as seen on a video posted by @jackketso (obtained by The Sun), Erika Jayne opted for a toned-down party as she was seen wearing a simple graphic shirt while blowing her crown-shaped cake.

Unlike her previous celebrations, the reality star is known to throw extravagant parties in the past, as seen on her 45th birthday, where she wore a dazzling black cut-out gown to match the Studio 54 theme she initially planned.

Erika Jayne involved in Scooter Braun's separation?

The issue between Scooter Braun and the "Pretty Mess" author has been debunked since last year, but it has resurfaced once again after the music producer announced his separation from his wife, Yael Cohen Braun.

Many fans allege that Jayne is one of the reasons behind the split, as they allegedly had an affair in the past.

Per Distractify, Dana Wilkey, a former "RHOBH" star, posted a screenshot of a message from an anonymous source that claims that the pair were "hooking up" after they met at a sex club in California.

However, Erika Jayne quickly shuts down the rumors as she talked to her co-cast members saying the gossip is "silly as f**k" and she had not been in contact with him for the past four and a half years.

Erika Jayne's legal woes

Jayne's legal battle started when she filed for divorce from ex Tom Girardi after being married for 21 years.

Late last year when the estranged couple faced their first legal scandal after they were sued for allegedly embezzling settlement funds intended for the families of the Jakarta flight crash victims.

Edelson PC, the legal firm representing the families, alleges that the ex-couple's divorce is a way for them to protect their money to use it for their lavish lifestyles.

Both Jayne and Girardi were featured in the Hulu documentary "The Housewife and the Hustler," which tackles their legal battles.

Amid Jayne's scandals, she reportedly moved out from her $15 million Beverly Hills mansion to live in a rental home.

The reality TV star's legal counsel also withdraws from the case as her representative.

