Macaulay Culkin is opening up about the deep sadness he still feels after the death of his longtime co-star Catherine O'Hara, saying her passing left him with "unfinished business."

In a recent interview with The Gentleman's Journal, the former child star shared emotional memories about O'Hara, who played his mother in the beloved Home Alone movies. O'Hara died on Jan. 30 following a brief illness. She was 71.

"When Catherine passed away in January, that hit me," Culkin said. "That hit me pretty good, because it was just too soon." According to EW, the actor explained that he still wanted more time with O'Hara after working together for decades.

"I definitely feel like I had unfinished business with her," he said. "I feel like I owed her a favor — and I don't like having an outstanding debt."

Culkin, now 45, became one of Hollywood's most famous child stars after playing Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone" at just 9 years old.

O'Hara portrayed his caring but overwhelmed mother, Kate McCallister, in the first two films. Their onscreen chemistry became a key part of the franchise's lasting success.

'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin feels he had 'unfinished business' with costar Catherine O'Hara after she died at 71: 'I don't like having an outstanding debt.' https://t.co/BNzCUTmija — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 12, 2026

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Macaulay Culkin Shares Heartbreak

The loss appears to have affected Culkin deeply, especially because their bond continued long after the movies ended.

After O'Hara's death, he posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, writing, "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you, but I had so much more to say."He later added in the comments, "I'm mad about this."

O'Hara had also spoken warmly about Culkin in recent years. During his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023, she praised the actor for helping make "Home Alone" a global holiday tradition.

"The reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin," she said during her speech in front of his family, including fiancée Brenda Song and their children, ENews reported.

In his latest interview, Culkin reflected on how unusual his childhood in Hollywood was. He said he rarely worked with actors his own age and often felt alone while filming movies as a kid.

Still, the actor said he tries to appreciate the life he has lived. "I feel like I'm living a really uniquely wonderful life," Culkin shared.