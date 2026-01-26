Former President Barack Obama has spoken out about the killing of Alex Pretti, urging accountability after a federal agent shot and killed Pretti on Saturday.

The incident sparked anger across the country after videos appeared to contradict the initial account given by the Trump administration.

In a statement posted on X, Obama called the shooting a "heartbreaking tragedy" and said it should serve as a "wake-up call to every American, regardless of party."

He warned that core national values are being tested and said the situation in Minnesota demands serious attention. Michelle Obama joined him in signing the message, adding weight to the call for action.

According to Yahoo, Obama acknowledged that federal law enforcement and immigration agents face difficult and dangerous jobs.

Still, he stressed that Americans expect those duties to be carried out in a lawful and responsible way.

"Americans expect them to carry out their duties in a lawful, accountable way, and to work with, rather than against, state and local officials to ensure public safety," Obama wrote.

He added that what has been seen so far in Minnesota does not meet that standard.

"That's not what we're seeing in Minnesota," Obama said, pointing to the growing concern after videos of the incident spread online and raised questions about how the shooting unfolded.

Donald Trump Slams Lawsuit Over White House Ballroom

The killing of Pretti dominated news coverage on Sunday, with public outrage growing as more details emerged.

While the story continued to draw national focus, President Donald Trump did not directly address the shooting during his Sunday morning posts.

Instead, he shared a lengthy message warning about a possible halt to construction of a new White House ballroom.

Trump said a work stoppage would be "devastating" and criticized a lawsuit brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Deadline reported.

The group is challenging his order to tear down parts of the East Wing. "IT IS TOO LATE!" Trump wrote, calling the lawsuit baseless and saying the project was a "great, big, beautiful gift" to the nation.

Earlier, Trump had said the ballroom would not interfere with the existing White House. However, the East Wing was demolished last fall, surprising many preservation groups.

Later in the day, Trump did comment on the situation in Minnesota. He accused the state of a "Criminal COVER UP" and blamed Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Democrats.

Trump claimed they were "inciting Insurrection" through what he called dangerous rhetoric.