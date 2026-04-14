Actor Alec Baldwin says he is ready to step away from acting after facing serious health issues and emotional stress following the tragic 2021 incident on the Rust film set.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, released April 13, Baldwin shared how deeply the situation affected his life.

"That was unspeakably difficult to deal with," he said, referring to the incident that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and a legal case against him. The involuntary manslaughter charges filed against Baldwin in 2024 were later dismissed with prejudice.

The 68-year-old actor described the aftermath as "very painful," explaining that he largely stepped away from work and stayed home with his family, People reported.

"I was home with my kids for three-and-a-half years — I hardly worked at all," Baldwin said. He added, "I don't want to leave my house anymore. I don't. I don't want to work anymore... I want to retire and stay home with my kids."

Baldwin shares seven children with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and has an older daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. He emphasized that being with his family has become his main focus after years of personal and professional strain.

Alec Baldwin Says He Was Sick and 'in Bed for 8 Days' with Condition that Makes You Black Out amid 'Rust' Litigation https://t.co/2EmObEgUfC — People (@people) April 13, 2026

Alec Baldwin Reveals Health Struggles

Finishing "Rust" added another layer of difficulty. Baldwin explained that returning to complete the film in Montana was part of a settlement with Hutchins' husband, Matthew Hutchins, who filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2022.

"We had to go back and finish the movie... as a component of the settlement," he said.

According to Yahoo, at the same time, Baldwin revealed he was dealing with a serious health condition. He developed orthostatic hypotension, a disorder linked to sudden drops in blood pressure.

"I was so sick," he said. "It impacted me in every way — financially, career-wise, my wife, my kids, my health."

The condition caused him to black out multiple times. "I blacked out three times... and fell on top of my wife once. It was crazy. It was horrible," Baldwin recalled. He added that he was bedridden for days and needed physical therapy just to recover enough to continue working.

Despite his condition, Baldwin pushed through to finish the film. "I had to get up on a horse and go back there... I didn't give the performance I want to give because I'm sick, but I did the best I could," he said.