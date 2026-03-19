Comedian Chelsea Handler says a Los Angeles mansion she bought from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines turned out to be a "toxic" and unlivable property, sparking fresh controversy over the multimillion-dollar sale.

Handler claimed the Brentwood home, which she purchased in October 2021 for $5.9 million, had such serious problems that she was unable to move in for years.

Speaking on her podcast, she said, "I still have not lived in this house. That's how messed up this house was."

According to THR, she added that engineers warned her, "This house is the most toxic environment. You cannot live here for at least two years."

According to Handler, the issues were only discovered after her team began opening up walls during renovations. She said she bought the property through a private trust and did not initially know who owned it.

It was only after receiving a handwritten note from Hines that she realized who the sellers were. "Let us know if there's anything we can do," the note read, which Handler mocked by responding, "How about a foundation?"

Handler also joked publicly about the situation, saying she might have "chlamydia, measles and herpes" from living in a house once owned by Kennedy. Despite the humor, she insisted the problems were serious and costly, describing the home as a "disaster."

Chelsea Handler Reveals She Finally Moved Into 'Toxic' House She Bought from RFK Jr. 'Yesterday' https://t.co/9XLvbkji9q — People (@people) March 18, 2026

Chelsea Handler Criticism Grows

However, sources familiar with the deal pushed back on Handler's claims. One insider said it was ultimately her responsibility, along with her inspector, to identify any issues before completing the purchase.

"She pulled the trigger on a $6 million house," the source said, questioning why concerns were raised years later, PageSix reported.

The same source added that the home is older and that many issues only became visible during major remodeling. They also denied that Kennedy and Hines knowingly sold a problematic property, describing Hines' note as a simple, kind gesture.

Real estate expert Rick Tyberg explained that standard home inspections are only a starting point. He noted that buyers often need specialists to check for deeper problems like mold, drainage, or structural damage, which can become expensive if missed early.

Despite the dispute, the property's value has reportedly increased, now estimated at around $8 million.

Handler recently confirmed she has finally moved into the home after years of repairs, saying, "There were a lot of problems... but I did just move in."