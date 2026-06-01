Jordan Ngatikaura, star of "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," is back in the spotlight after being seen kissing a mystery woman just months after filing for divorce from his estranged wife, Jessi Draper. A video dated May 10 shows Ngatikaura in a lounge setting getting very close with a blonde woman.

According to TMZ, the clip captures the reality TV personality locking lips with the unidentified woman while the two appeared relaxed and comfortable together. The pair were also seen staying physically close throughout the night, with moments that suggested a clear romantic connection.

The sighting comes shortly after Ngatikaura filed for divorce in March, ending five years of marriage.

At the time, he released a public statement reflecting on the split. "This has not been an easy decision and it comes with a heavy heart. I'm grateful for the shared memories and the lessons," he said.

According to Page Six, he also added that his main focus remains on his children, saying, "While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition."

🚨 "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Jordan Ngatikaura's embracing the single life with both lips ... because we've got video of him smooching a mystery woman. 👀 pic.twitter.com/S8VykQWEOb — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2026

Jordan Ngatikaura Sparks Buzz After PDA Video

Following the filing, the divorce process quickly became more complicated. Ngatikaura also requested a temporary restraining order against Draper, but the court denied it, Yahoo reported.

The situation drew even more attention after Draper made public claims about alleged issues during their marriage, including accusations she discussed in interviews and on podcasts.

Ngatikaura has not publicly responded in detail to those claims. Now, the newly surfaced video showing him kissing another woman adds a fresh twist to an already public breakup.

While the identity of the woman has not been confirmed, the clip has sparked new discussion about how quickly things have changed since the couple separated.

Draper has also moved on in her personal life. She recently appeared publicly with "Vanderpump Villa" star Marciano Brunette at the 2026 American Music Awards, marking her own new chapter following the split.

Ngatikaura has not commented on the video or confirmed any new relationship.