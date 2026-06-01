Newly disclosed government documents have reignited debate over the late Queen Elizabeth II's support for Prince Andrew's appointment as a British trade envoy, renewing public scrutiny of the disgraced royal's past associations and the monarchy's handling of concerns surrounding his conduct.

According to Radar Online, the documents released by British government archives reveal that Queen Elizabeth expressed strong support for Andrew's appointment as the United Kingdom's special representative for international trade and investment after the end of his Royal Navy career. The role, which he assumed in 2001, gave him access to senior government officials, diplomats and business leaders around the world.

The revelations have sparked fresh questions about whether concerns regarding Andrew's judgment and personal associations received sufficient scrutiny during his years as a working royal.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has faced years of controversy over his friendship with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has consistently rejected allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual misconduct. Andrew has never been criminally charged in connection with those allegations.

According to the newly released papers, government officials discussed how Andrew's public image should be presented while preparing for his appointment. One memorandum indicated that Queen Elizabeth was very keen for her son to assume a prominent role promoting British interests abroad, as per AOL.

The disclosures have fueled renewed debate among royal commentators and historians over the extent to which palace officials may have sought to protect Andrew from criticism as concerns about his relationships and behavior mounted over the years.

Critics argue that the documents highlight a culture of deference surrounding senior royals, particularly Andrew, who was often regarded as one of the queen's favorite children. Supporters of the monarchy, however, note that there is no evidence in the released records showing the queen was aware of any future controversies when she backed the appointment.

The papers also revealed that Andrew did not undergo a formal vetting process before assuming the trade envoy position. British officials reportedly viewed the role as part of the royal family's broader efforts to promote national economic interests rather than a standard government appointment.

Andrew remained in the role for a decade before stepping down in 2011 amid growing public criticism of his relationship with Epstein and questions about his overseas travel expenses. His frequent international trips earned him the media nickname "Air Miles Andy."

While Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022, remains one of Britain's most respected monarchs, the newly released documents have prompted renewed discussion about how the royal family managed controversies involving Andrew and whether future disclosures could further shape public perceptions of the monarchy's handling of the scandal.

Royal observers say the latest revelations are likely to keep questions surrounding Andrew's past role and the institution's response in the public spotlight for months to come.