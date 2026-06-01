Vice President JD Vance is once again under fire following several clips from his commencement address at the United States Air Force Academy, which became viral on social media. His speech sparked heated reactions from different people online.

As per Yahoo! Entertainment, the Vice President gave the commencement speech on May 28 to graduates from the class of 2026. The theme of the speech was about the nature of leadership and the challenges faced by military servicemen in the future.

Unfortunately, most of the online discussion did not focus on the actual content of his speech, but rather on his exchanges with the graduating cadets as he presented their diplomas.

Videos circulated on social media featured the vice president shaking hands with graduates as they walked across the stage. Some of the cadets gave Vance various types of handshakes and chest bumps as well as other greetings, after getting their diplomas.

It was evident from the videos that the vice president was clearly excited about what the cadets were doing. His supporters regarded such actions as normal because, according to them, he was acknowledging the achievements of the graduates.

His critics, on the other hand, condemned such behavior as being too casual for the event since it was a military event. The controversy over the vice president grew with other comments that he made at the event as well.

The vice president's use of profane language while addressing the crowd about unexpected situations facing military leaders was also controversial. He used a profanity-filled statement when explaining how military leaders should be calm under pressure.

Another widely discussed moment occurred when Vance recognized graduating cadet Mark Tang, a four-time All-American athlete. The vice president announced that Tang would be joining his office as a summer intern and jokingly told him, "Don't screw it up."

His statement was received with mixed feelings on the internet. Some internet users considered his statement to be nothing but a joke, whereas others considered his statement as a warning which was not needed for the newly commissioned officer.

Atlanta Black Star reports said that artificial intelligence was one more aspect that was covered by Vance while he was addressing the crowd. At one point, he joked that he could not be booed because he was the vice president, drawing laughter from portions of the audience.

The event comes as Vance continues to attract significant attention during public appearances. Ever since coming into office, the vice president has been the subject of many news articles due to his speeches and personal interactions.

Nevertheless, his supporters claim that the whole graduation ceremony was indicative of the vice president's attempts to communicate directly with young soldiers and congratulate them on their accomplishments at the beginning of their military career.

The graduation ceremony from the Air Force Academy is considered to be one of the most notable military ceremonies of the year held by the administration.