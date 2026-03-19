Veteran actress and television host Whoopi Goldberg is drawing attention after making a candid revelation about her personal life during a recent episode of "The View."

According to RadarOnline, the 70-year-old EGOT winner openly discussed her approach to dating while participating in a panel conversation about relationships and single life. The discussion was prompted by a broader topic about fantasizing about being single, even while in committed relationships.

Goldberg responded enthusiastically when asked about her own situation."I am single," she said.

She then elaborated on how she embraces her independence, surprising both her co-hosts and viewers. "Yeah, I bar hop, I go hang, and I do hit and runs when I need it. I do what I need to do," the Sister Act star said.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Admits She's 'Not Great at Partnerships' After Three Divorces

Goldberg also emphasized that her current lifestyle comes without the obligations tied to long-term relationships, per Entertainment Weekly.

"But I am not married to anybody. I don't have responsibility," she told the panel.

Sunny Hostin and Sarah Haines, who are also hosts, reacted to the honest moment by talking about their own experiences with marriage and being independent. Some people talked about how they missed some parts of being single, while others talked about the responsibilities that come with being in a long-term relationship.

Goldberg has talked openly about her preference for casual relationships before.

"For me... I like a hit and run. I like a hit and run, because I am not interested in a committed relationship," Goldberg declared.

Goldberg, who has been married three times in the past, has long been outspoken about her views on relationships, often emphasizing independence and personal freedom. Her most recent comments are in line with the open discussions that have become a trademark of her appearances on "The View."

In other news, Whoopi Goldberg addressed her unexpected appearance in the Jeffrey Epstein files, telling The View she never met or interacted with the disgraced financier.

As reported by Atlanta Black Star, the 70-year-old explained that an email from 2013 showed someone in her circle inquiring about borrowing Epstein's plane for a trip, which he declined.

Goldberg emphasized, "I wasn't his girlfriend. I wasn't his friend. I was not only too old," and clarified she had no personal dealings with him. She also noted her past relationships are well-documented by tabloids, underscoring that the files do not implicate her in any wrongdoing.

Fans remain divided on her explanation, but many accepted her transparency about the matter.

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