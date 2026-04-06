Whoopi Goldberg is drawing criticism after publicly defending Tiger Woods in the wake of his recent DUI arrest, with detractors accusing the television host of minimizing the seriousness of the incident and enabling celebrity privilege.

Per TMZ, Woods was arrested on March 27 following an SUV rollover. Authorities said he passed a breathalyzer test but failed other sobriety assessments, and two hydrocodone pills were found in his possession.

The golfer, who has undergone multiple surgeries in recent years, reportedly had a prescription for the medication. He later announced he would seek treatment and pleaded not guilty, with a court date set for May 5.

The controversy intensified after Goldberg addressed the situation on "The View," responding to criticism from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. According to Atlanta Black Star, Portnoy argued Woods should face stricter consequences for driving while impaired.

Portnoy said during his podcast, "Put him in jail for a little bit. Make him wake up. Get a driver. You're going to kill somebody."

Goldberg pushed back on that stance during the broadcast. According to MSN, she emphasized her personal connection to Woods and urged restraint in public judgment.

"I don't like kicking a man when he's down," Goldberg said. "I'll leave that to other folks."

Her co-host Sunny Hostin also weighed in, highlighting Woods' physical struggles. Hostin suggested the golfer's medical history should be considered when evaluating his actions.

"I'm not excusing the fact that he was driving while under the influence," Hostin said. "But I think we need to show someone who is a sports legend, who may have been pushed very hard as a child, and have some grace for the pain he's living with and the fact that, as an athlete, he is now having to struggle with the fact that he may have to give up the one thing he loves to do."

Still, criticism mounted online, with many rejecting the call for leniency. Social media users argued that wealth and status should not shield Woods from accountability.

One commenter wrote, "Whoopi, stop making excuses for grown-ass men! 'Because I know him' means nothing! Tiger has problems, just like Timberlake and Britney Spears! I don't care about their personal problems. There's no excuse for them driving a vehicle impaired or recklessly!"

Another user challenged Goldberg's reasoning about why Woods might avoid hiring a driver.

"Whoopi, I disagree with you on Tiger Woods. Joy Behar said he should get a driver, but you said you would tell us why not. You went on to say, because you don't want to be that guy... That is bulls—! Stop justifying," the commenter wrote.

A third response suggested deeper motives behind Woods' actions.

"He doesn't want a driver because that driver will know his little secrets of where he is going, where he has gone and what he is doing and who he is with. Stop making excuses like he somehow is the only one who has pain issues or is going through something nobody else in the world is. He is smart enough to know better, but perhaps some time in jail will make him better understand."

Woods later addressed the incident in a statement announcing his decision to enter treatment.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," he said. "I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

The backlash underscores an ongoing debate about accountability, privilege and public sympathy when high-profile figures face legal trouble.