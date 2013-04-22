Miley Cyrus was seen with her fiancé Liam Hemsowth this weekend but the singer wasn't wearing her engagement ring amid rumors that the couple reportedly has been having problems.

“Miley and Liam had another argument before the weekend,” a source close to the singer told People. “The engagement ring is off again.”

While the couple is reportedly still living together at Cyrus’s Toluca Lake house, they continue to bicker. They believe that putting wedding plans aside is the best thing to do while they work out their issues.

“They don’t want to get married until they figure out their problems,” the source said. “But Miley is very worried about losing Liam. She is crazy about him.”

But the source said the wedding is still on.

Cyrus has been sparking talks of a split from her Hunger Games beau after having gone on several outings without her 3.5-carat Neil Lane diamond ring, but claimed the rumors are not true.

According to Hollywood Life, the two want to wait on getting married so they can finish up some business.

"Miley's management team wants her to wait at least two more years before she gets married," the source revealed. "They've been pressuring her to wait on getting married since she told them she was engaged."

The source added that Liam's team has been pressuring them to wait, too.