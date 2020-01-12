Serena Williams Wins First Title After Giving Birth, Makes Inspiring Move With Prize Money

Serena Williams won the ASB Classic title in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday. Her win was an inspiration to all, especially to mothers, after she dominated the tennis scene once again following the birth of her daughter two years ago.

The athlete-mother won over fellow American Jessica Pegula.

She's Back!

On Sunday, Williams emerged as the winner at the ASB Classic with a 6-3, 6-4 score over Pegula.

Williams, whose last title win was in January of 2017, was clearly filled with so many emotions. She was pregnant with her daughter Alexis Olympia back in 2017, and now her two-year-old witness her first title as a mom.

Williams lifted her hands in the air and the crowd burst into cheers. Everyone was happy to see her back in the game.

Things have become even better when the mother was joined by her daughter on the court as she lifted her trophy. Everyone felt how proud Williams is for both of her trophy and her daughter.

According to CNN, Williams felt good about her win. Besides, it has been a long time since she won a title.

"It feels good," Williams said afterward, according to CNN. "It's been a long time. I've been waiting two years for this moment. I think you could see the relief on my face."

Williams has won 23 major awards throughout her career. She has also made it to the final rounds of several tournaments since she got back after giving birth, but she was never able to jump over the final hurdle until Sunday's win in New Zealand.

"You have to be your own cheerleader, especially when it feels you are not doing everything right," Serena said after her win on Sunday. The mom of one admitted that the road back was not easy, but everything she has in her life right now makes it all worth it.

A Worthy Cause

Following the match on Sunday, Serena Williams made a huge announcement on how she intends to use the prize money she won. She said that she will donate the $43,000 prize money to the relief operations in the Australian bushfire.

The inspiring move just came after she made an announcement that she will be joining fellow tennis athletes and enthusiasts Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in a charity match for the benefit of the Australian bushfire victims. The goal is to be able to raise funds to help combat the devastating fire that continues to destroy a huge part of Australia.

All the proceeds of the Australian Open Rally will be donated to the relief operations in Australia. The games have been set on January 15, 2020, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. The benefit games have been scheduled a few days ahead of the Grand Slam tennis tournaments set to begin on January 19.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by this devastating bushfires," said Craig Tiley, director of the Australian Open Tournament.

The unprecedented incident of the bushfire crisis has destroyed homes and communities. It has also killed a lot of plants, animals, and people.

During the tournament, Williams also advanced in the finals of the women's doubles with Caroline Wozniacki. However, the pair was defeated in the final round. Williams is set to compete in the Australian Open where she will have a chance to win her 24th major title.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles