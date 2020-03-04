[LOOK] 'The Batman' Director Unveils First Photos of New Batmobile!

The Batmobile has been given a new look. Matt Reeves, "The Batman" director himself, took it to Twitter to reveal the new look of the iconic car.

The Iconic Batmobile

Reeves, known for his grit and ground in his filmmaking style, has provided Batman fans three images of the trusty vehicle. An enhanced version of a muscle car is his take on what the official vehicle of the well-renowned caped superhero should be like.

It comes with an exposed engine at the rear and a few cosmetic changes at the exterior. The new look of Batman's iconic vehicle is truly a radical departure from all the previous iterations, as all the past mobiles were custom-made and high-tech vehicles created solely for Batman.

The images, though a bit dark, are still noteworthy considering that they are the first to showcase the look of Robert Pattinson in his full Batsuit.

Is The Batcycle Out?

In February of this year, images of what looked like a motorcycle designed specifically for Batman was released. The unauthorized photos were taken from a location shoot of the movie "The Batman" in Scotland.

A stunt person wearing the Batsuit could be seen driving away on a straightforward motorcycle. The unit came with notable variation in design in its exterior that suited a modest look for a Batcycle.

Fans were quick to like the change in vehicle, as it is different from what people are used to seeing Batman in.

A New Take on Batman

After posting the first look of the new Batmobile in his own Twitter account, Reeves was also able to reassert his strong control over the creatives in the film. The director is trying to send a message to everyone that his take of the new adventures of Batman will be something that he hopes everyone would enjoy.

Reeves' latest revelation follows the short video clip of Robert Pattinson wearing the iconic Batsuit he posted in Vimeo earlier this 2020. It left everyone in awe, and most of Pattinson's fans could not help but drool over his look as the new Batman.

The director is still currently shooting "The Batman" with Pattinson, known for his role as Edward Cullens in the "Twilight" series. Zoe Kravitz joins them as Catwoman, while Colin Farrell will play the role of Penguin and Paul Dano as the Riddler.

"The Batman" is Reeve's first feature production since he ended the "Planet of the Apes" trilogy. Robert Pattinson, during an interview about his take as the new Batman, revealed that his iteration of Batman will be different from what Christian Bale or Michael Keaton.

The most handsome man alive also promised that the film would be "crazy and perverse," much like the characters he has played in the indie films he has made over the last few years.

Warner Bros. will be releasing "The Batman" in theaters in June of 2021.

