Katy Perry Hides Pregnacy With These GENIUS TRICKS For 6 Months!

On midnight of Thursday, Katy Perry surprised her "Katy Cats" all over the world by dropping a bombshell announcement that she is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.

Katy first stirred pregnancy speculation when she uploaded a teaser clip of the music video of her single "Never Worn White." In the teaser clip she uploaded on Instagram, eagle-eyed fans noticed one frame where the 35-year-old singer seems to be caressing what appears to be a baby bump.

During the world premiere of the music video, fans waited and did prove the speculations were true as Katy gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump in the last part of the video.

In an Instagram live session shortly after the music video premiered on YouTube, the "American Idol" judge confirmed that she is indeed pregnant and about to give birth this coming summer. However, she refused to provide details on how long she has been carrying Orlando Bloom's child.

It will be Katy's first baby and Orlando's second child, as he also share nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"There's a lot that will be happing this summer," Katy said while munching on some dried mangoes.

"Not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," she added, referring to her upcoming album.

Katy's Secret

During the same day, Katy also revealed a secret on how she managed to conceal her pregnancy for a very long time.

In a Twitter post, Katy explained two tricks that she did so that people around her will not be able to crack the good news.

The first trick is by sucking in her stomach during photo ops, and second is by using a big purse to cover her tummy area. Genius!

"Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore," Katy wrote, adding an eye-roll emoji.

"Or carry around a big purse lol," she added.

True enough, looking back at Katy's photos during the past few months, it seems like she has mastered the art of concealing her pregnancy.

In February, the "Fireworks" hitmaker attended the British Asian Trust gala at the Banqueting House where Prince Charles named her as the ambassador for the Children's Protection Fund.

In the photos taken during the event, the soon-to-be-momma could be seen carrying a clutch bag in front of her stomach. She also often pose on pictures with her hands in front of her belly.

Pregnancy Cravings

The expecting momma, who seems to be carrying her first baby for five to six months now, also opened up about the type of food she craves during the earlier parts of her pregnancy.

"I literally never cared for spice, and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse," Katy told her followers during the IG live session.

The preggo singer confessed that she is currently grossed out with meat and not really into red meat since she started her journey.

