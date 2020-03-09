Real or Fake? Queen Elizabeth II's Sweet Gesture to Sussexes Just for Show?

Queen Elizabeth II has managed to loosen up and set aside any misunderstandings between her and the Sussexes as they make their final rounds of engagement before officially stepping down as members of the royal family on March 31.

With Meghan and Prince Harry being in the U.K. once again after they dropped their bombshell news early this year, the Queen had been pleasant welcoming the couple.

Queen Elizabeth II Invites Prince Harry, Meghan to Church

Just recently, the 93-year old monarch invited his grandson Harry together with his wife to join her at their family church service in Windsor, the morning of March 8, in which the two gladly accepted.

An insider told People that there is no doubt that the Queen still adores his grandson despite what had happened to them in the future.

"It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church. It's telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other," the source said.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black fascinator-style headpiece and eye-catching emerald earrings, while Harry wore a suit and tie. Queen Elizabeth II proved her timeless taste in fashion, as she was spotted wearing her signature hat matching her pale blue dress and eyeglasses.

Heartfelt Message From the Queen

Last week, the 35-year old royal was seen heading to Windsor Home Park castle to visit his grandmother for a heart-to-heart talk. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry shared a light lunch and tea as they discussed his plans after March 31.

A royal insider claimed that this means the Queen has "cleared the air" between her and his grandson as she assured Harry that he is "much loved and will always be welcomed back."

Her Majesty Orders United Front

Before the Sussexes return to the U.K., it was reported that the head of the monarch pushed Prince Harry and Prince William to set aside the "royal rift" and make amends in the coming royal engagements.

As cited by Us Weekly, the Queen forces both of her grandsons to put on a "united front" at the next engagement before Prince Harry and Meghan bid farewell to their royal status.

Now, this raises questions whether the rift between the Sussexes and the family is really over, especially considering they just want to show the world that everything is okay despite the recent scandal involving the royal couple.

"The Queen's hoping everyone will put on a united front when Harry returns to London in March - even though there's still tension behind closed doors," the source said. "It'll be interesting to watch their body language and see how they are together."

Kate Middleton, the "Great Family Pacifier"

It was believed that the Duchess of Cambridge's presence will be "instrumental" for showing a united royal family, especially the much-awaited Fab Four reunion.

Royal expert Angela Mollard claimed that Kate Middleton is a "great family pacifier" and will help appease the Queen's request to end the royal rift, somehow.

"I hope that we see friendliness between them, I hope we see them speaking to each other. I think it would be disastrous if there was no connection at all, absolutely disastrous. That would fully confirm that this was a major miss for the Queen and the Royal Family," Mollard shared.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles