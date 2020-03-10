John Mayer Has Some Strong Feelings About Ex-GF Katy Perry's Pregnancy

More and more fans and friends from both the music and entertainment industry are celebrating with lovers Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom after they announced they are expecting their first baby.

One of the people who are very happy for Katy's pregnancy is her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer.

The 35-year-old Katy and 42-year-old John had an on-and-off relationship between 2012 to 2015. While the ex-lovers did not divulge the reason for ending their romance, it looks like they ended it well and they do not have bad blood against each other.

A source recently revealed the real feelings of "Your Body Is A Wonderland" hitmaker over Katy's pregnancy with 43-year-old fiance.

The source said that while the ex-lovers no longer have a stable communication, Mayer is actually very happy for her ex.

"John is happy for Katy and wishes her the best," a source told Us Weekly.

Katy-John Dating History

Katy Perry and John Mayer's relationship is an open-book to the public. In the course of their three-year relationship, they also broke up three times in August 2012, March 2013, and February 2014.

The ex-couple also sparked engagement rumors in the past after the "Fireworks" singer was seen wearing a three-diamond ring. Katy and John never really confirmed or deny the engagement even until they officially called it quits in 2015.

Two years after their split up, the "New Light" crooner admitted that Katy is the inspiration behind his 2017 single entitled "Still Feel Like Your Man."

"Who else would I be thinking about?" Mayer said in an interview with The New York Times.

Aside from Katy being the muse of the song, John said that the song proves that he is not fooling around during the past years.

"And by the way, it's a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it's like, give me this, people," the singer explained.

Preggo Katy

The "American Idol" judge confirmed her pregnancy with Bloom by showing a glimpse of her baby bump at the end of the official music video of her new single "Never Worn White."

Aside from revealing her pregnancy, Katy's new song is extra special as it talks about her fear of commitment and eventually finding herself ready to take a leap and share a life full of happiness with another person, a.k.a Orlando Bloom.

The lyrics read: "Cause I've never worn white/ But I wanna get it right/Yeah, I really wanna try with you. No, I've never worn white/ But I'm standin' here tonight/Cause I really wanna say 'I do."

In an Instagram live session after the world premiere of her music video, Katy said she is relieved to finally let the secret out and confirmed that she is set to give birth this coming summer.

