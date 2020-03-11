Ellie Goulding Gets Completely Naked for Raunchy Magazine Shoot [LOOK!]

These past few days, singer Ellie Goulding has been teasing her 14.4 million Instagram followers with a series of photo outtakes from her latest magazine shoot. Now that the complete set is out, the English performer wowed fans after she went all out on her most daring magazine shoot and interview to date.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Ellie's first-ever album, "Lights," the 33-year-old singer and songwriter bared it all for the creative March issue of #Legend magazine.

In one of the most liked photos on her Instagram feed, the "Love Me Like You Do" hitmaker went topless, stretched herself on the floor, and gave a glimpse of her dream catcher tattoo. Elie is sporting a sleek brush-up hair while locking her gaze on the camera like a pro.

In another racy shot, the multi-platinum-selling singer ditched her clothes and opted to wear nothing but a metallic pair of heels and a couple of accessories. In the photo, which looks straight from an art gallery, the singer hides her face and body under her golden hair while sitting and looking down on the floor.

Meanwhile, in a rather conservative photo, Ellie wears an elegant white ballgown showing off her shoulders and stunning profile.

Another closeup profile showcases the singer's beautiful face, expressive eyes, and golden locks as she achieves an old Hollywood glam look.

Aside from the daring yet very classy photo shoot, the "River" singer also went all out talking about her transformation from an anxious, naive, and "total mess" girl to a matured and independent woman that she is today.

"Oh wow... you know, back then, I was extremely curious. What's the word for a total mess? I guess I was such a curious person, but I was very confused," Ellie confessed about her early 20s days.

Before finding her one true love and tying the knot with GB rower Caspar Jopling in August 2019, Ellie was romantically linked to high-profile men like British Royalty Prince Harry, award-winning singer Ed Sheeran, Dougie Poynter, and DJ Greg James.

Despite her colorful dating history, the singer revealed that being a married woman gave her more freedom and felt more independent than ever.

"I found so much more happiness in myself without relying on another person," Ellie said.

"I'm married now, so you would think that would be the cue for me to be dependent on the other person, but actually, I couldn't feel more independent than I do right now," she added.

The "How Long Will I Love You" singer described marriage as a "strange paradox" that made her feel happy even without relying on her partner.

"Marriage seems as though it should give you some kind of closure for something. But I feel the opposite - it feels like kind of freedom," Ellie explained.

"There's something about marriage that has given me a really beautiful security in what I do," she said, adding that her husband let her have the freedom to explore her own creativity.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles