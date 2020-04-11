Meghan Markle A Fake? Duchess' Former Friend Calls Her A 'Shapeshifter'

It has been almost two weeks since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Now that the couple is living their post-Megxit life on the sunny side of Los Angeles, California, it appears that the former "Suits" star has no problem adjusting to the situation.

Shinan Govani, a freelance columnist in Toronto and former friend of the Duchess, told Tatler that Meghan "is no stranger to picking up and reinventing herself."

Duchess With A Dare Devil Attitude

Govani recalled how Meghan shared her life living in different places like Buenos Aires, where she worked as an intern in the U.S Embassy.

According to the 2018 royal biography "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," Meghan's stint in the diplomatic service was considered as the "scariest moment of her life" after angry protesters surrounded their car during a motorcade with U.S. finance secretary Paul O'Neill.

Megan Markle Shapeshifting Back To Non-Royal Lifestyle

Moreover, the Canadian society columnist pointed out that the 38-year-old duchess is a "go-getter and shapeshifter," and he thinks that she can quickly adapt to the non-royal lifestyle.

He even compared the mother-of-one to liquorice and mentioned that it's "either you love her, or you don't."

Shinan had the opportunity to meet Meghan through the city's social circles when she lived in Toronto, Canada in 2011 to film the legal drama series "Suits" -- where she appeared in 108 episodes as Rachel Zane.

Life After "Megxit"

Since the controversial couple announced their plans to exit the royal family, they sought to have their independence first in Canada. However, they fled the Great White North after it was reported that the government will not cover the cost of their security once they officially stepped down from their royal status.

The coronavirus situation and the closing of the borders also played a big role in their decision to leave Canada and fly to the U.S.

"At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status," the official statement reads.

However, as the couple set their foot in the United States, President Donald Trump declared that the administration would not pay for their security protection.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump posted on his official Twitter account.

Following this, it was reported that the Sussexes won't be needing any help from the government, most especially with the security costs since they have already settled "privately funded security arrangements."

Multiple reports said that the security bill of the family will either be shouldered by themselves or his father, Prince Charles.

Future Plans for the Sussexes

As the couple starts their independent life, Meghan has recently landed a voiceover gig with Disney as the narrator for the new documentary "Elephants."

Apart from this, they have also unveiled their upcoming charity called "Archewell."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles