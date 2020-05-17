Meghan Markle Hypocrite: Duchess Reveals Ignorance With This?

Meghan Markle is a known feminist who does not shy away from speaking her thoughts. It is precisely this reason why she found life as a royal not as suited to her she thought it would, given the many protocols to mind one's thoughts and words.

However, according to a new report, Meghan Markle has never been as well-read or as well-spoken as she is now. In fact, she made a massive error in the past that shows just ignorant she could be at times, or too lazy to do her own research when quoting people she admires.

According to Daily Mail UK, Prince Harry's wife thought she was quoting Eleanor Roosevelt back in her high school yearbook in 1999 when she made the declaration that read, "Women are like teabags; they don't realize how strong they are until they're in hot water."

Many believe she wrote it certainly because she is a feminist. What they are unclear of is whether Markle really thought Roosevelt did say this. Regardless, critics said this was already a gross oversight from the staunch feminist, and showed how ignorant she was. At least it was done back in high school, but still.

According to a new TV series, Mrs. America, the infamous line is not really Roosevelt's, but Phyllis Schlafly's. Worse, not only it is not by the woman Markle admires, it is actually by a woman that the Duchess can potentially despise. Schlafly is a Republican who backed Donald Trump before she died back in 2016.

IN all sense, it can be expected that Schlafly is not a feminist. Itis also not the right image for Meghan, who many are criticizing for being fake "woke" in the first place.

For all that she has said and done though, there's no denying that Meghan Markle is a true-blue feminist. She could have made a mistake in this part, but this does not erase her ideologies.

In an article by Insider, Meghan Markle reportedly had at least seven major moments where she proved how much of a feminist she truly is. She even called out sexism in the television show that made her a household name before she became a royal, "Suits." She said there is rampant sexism in the show's set.

Obviously, the Duchess of Sussex has campaigned for gender equality for as long as she has become a public figure, or even before that.

As early as 1993, she already campaigned against a sexist dish soap commercial. She was just 11-years-old then, where most girls are likely not to be as mindful as she was. The commercial had a line that states "women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans" and that did not sit well with young Markle. She was so incensed with the commercial she even wrote a letter of complaint to not just the company, but to the First Lady of the time, Hilary Clinton!

Both even replied to her and P&G changed the tagline of the commercial after a month!

