Tekashi 6ix9ine Fans Worried About Rapper's Drug Overdose

After being overdosed of diet pills and caffeine, Tekashi 6ix9ine has had a two-day stint in hospital.

It is believed that the 24-year-old musician, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, had an adverse reaction to the mixture of the drugs and the drink he was having.

Here's what happened

After the reaction, on Tuesday, medics took him to a Florida hospital. Tekashi 6ix9ine talked to The Shade Room about what happened.

Tekashi claimed his overdose resulted from taking two Hydroxycut pills and then consuming them with a cup of coffee instead of the prescribed usual dosage of one.

The subsequent consequence was that the rapper's heart rate rose quickly and shortly after taking the drugs, he started to "sweat heavily."

The rapper maintained that he was not using any harmful medicines. The New York resident, who is now on probation, said that because of his weight increase during his period in jail, he was using Hydroxycut tablets.

Fans react over the situation

Fans of Tekashi 6ix9ine are concerned that the condition is worse than it appears and are overwhelming IG to give him good wishes.

A follower said nobody wanted to wish death or harm on no one and offered a prayer for 6ix9ine.

"You never know what people are going through I hope he recovers quickly," one commenter wrote.

Interestingly, some individuals found out that Tekashi 6ix9ine is a multi-millionaire and asked if he wasn't trying to get clinical assistance to lose a few pounds.

"Ain't them the weight loss pills? Why he ain't just do like Kanye and get a mommy makeover," a fan said.

He wants it abundantly understood that he is not abusing or otherwise consuming any illicit substances of any sort, according to Tekashi 's interview about the case.

Was he taking 2-4 diet pills a day?

Since suddenly disappearing without a trace, the rainbow artist has been missing from social media for weeks. It is uncertain whether, the days leading up to his hospitalization, Tekashi was suffering or if he didn't want to be treated until he dropped a lot of pounds.

Tekashi tries to get the weight goal of 150lbs before returning to Instagram. He reported that he weighed more than 200 lbs when behind bars but said that taking the drug has helped him lose 30lbs after authorities granted his release.

Why was he imprisoned?

In February, Tekashi pled guilty to nine charges, including various gun violations, and confessed affiliation with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

As he is reportedly in home detention, Page Six has confirmed that GPS is monitoring his activities.

It is assumed that only to get the required medical attention or see his lawyer will he leave his house. He will have to seek clearance from the Board of Probation to do this.





The artist has pleaded guilty to a racketeering scheme, weapons offenses, drug dealing, and violent crimes. He served a minimum term of 47 years in jail, and a life sentence was also a probability.

TMZ also stated that he might be granted a more lenient punishment owing to Tekashi cooperating with the police.

