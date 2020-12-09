Ariana Grande Drops Massive Surprise for Fans With Netflix

Ariana Grande is unstoppable this year.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Grande still aims to let the world hear her voice. This time, through a new tour film.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old "No Tears Left To Cry" singer revealed that she is coming to Netflix, too.

"Dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener tour is coming home to u," she captioned her tweet.

The tour film titled "Excuse Me, I Love You" is derived from the first lyrics of her song "R.E.M." It will premiere her 2019 Sweetener world tour to keep audiences company amid the health crisis.

"Excuse Me, I Love You" is currently the streaming giant's most recent tour slate.

Before Grande, there have been tour-related flicks on the site already, including "BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky," Taylor Swift's "Miss Americana," and "Shawn Mendes: In Wonder."

Of course, this update caused her fans to scream internally as they wait for its official release.

Her Twitter post, which already has 188,000 likes and 44,000 retweets as of time of writing, also garnered sweet messages from her fans.

One fan said, "i'm so excited for the movie because i've never been to swt and i'll be finally able to experience it. thank u so much. love u a lot."

"What a perfect way to end this messy year with something positive (=," another one wrote.

Grande's Recent Milestones

Although having a Netflix tour film is already a big break, Grande has been busy these past few months.

Amid the pandemic, she released her pandemic-inspired song with Justin Bieber titled, "Stuck With U."

The singer also landed her first collaboration with Lady Gaga, "Rain on Me." In addition, she appeared with her at the VMAs last August.

Recently, she released her sixth studio album, "Positions." It is also a follow-up to the 2019 album "Thank U, Next," which was inspired by Pete Davidson and their public breakup.

In November, she collaborated with Thundercat during the Adult Swim Festival stream and performed his song "Them Changes."

Before her appearance with the 36-year-old musician, Grande previously covered the song on the B.B.C. Radio 1 Live Lounge.

In addition, she joined Mariah Carey's event for her Apple TV+ Christmas special alongside Snoop Dogg.

"Mariah wanted her Apple T.V. special to blow everything else out of the water," an insider told The Sun. "And it did just that - not only in the reviews and ratings but in the budget. Overall it cost £4million to make, with cash being spent on securing the big names."

Grande Successful in Business, Too

Apart from her skyrocketing fame in the music industry, Grande makes sure that her business flows smoothly.

This December 2020, she finally unveiled her new fragrance "R.E.M."--billed as "an intergalactic dream of femininity and power."

It features a combination of juicy fig and warm salted caramel, which surely passed Grande's standards.

At the same time, she promoted a California-based brand called Delight Bralette.

Ariana Grande is already one of the most successful singers. Still, she has a lot of things to show to her fans.

