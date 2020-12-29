It's officially over for Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban after the two revealed their split on their respective social media accounts.

In her recent Instagram post, the former Olympic skier announced her split with the Canadian pro ice hockey player, ending their engagement after three years of dating.

She explained that despite their "incredible times together" she and Subban have to continue moving "forward separately."

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately," Lindsey Vonn's Instagram caption reads alongside a photo of the two.

In addition, the blonde beauty shared that they "will always remain friends and love each other immensely" as they asked the public to "respect our privacy during this time."

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils star also shared the same photo on his Instagram and has only good words for her ex-fiance.

"Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared," Subban captioned, adding the same message as the World Cup alpine ski racer.

Although the former couple disabled the comments on their respective IGs for privacy, fans flocked to Twitter to express their disappointment about the shocking news.

"pk subban and lindsey vonn breaking up when they were literally the only celebrity couple to ever matter is a very fitting way to end of the year," one wrote.

A second fan seemed to be dismayed over 2020's biggest plot twist: "Just when u think 2020 can't get any worse pk subban and Lindsey vonn break up. I'm so ready for 2021."

An individual echoed the same stance and tweeted, "2020 stays the worst. PK Subban announced he and Lindsey Vonn are going their separate ways," followed by a screenshot from the couple's IG statement.

PK Subban Engaged To Lindsey Vonn

The Olympic gold medalist began dating PK Subban in 2018. A year later, the couple announced their engagement.

Lindsey Vonn's ex-boyfriend previously told Vogue that he chose the emerald ring because it is her birthstone and favorite color.

"You know what? I'm just going to do it at home," Subban mentioned, adding that the only witnesses at the time were their three dogs.

