Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale is officially off the market after saying yes to boyfriend Joel Kinnaman.

The brunette beauty shared the surprising news on Instagram, showing the massive engagement ring as she passionately smooched his now-fiancé during their hike.

"Yours forever," she wrote followed by a heart emoji.

The "Altered Carbon" actor, on the other hand, had a funny take on their engagement announcement. He captioned his post with "She said no. Just kiddin" followed by a photo of him proposing to the Swedish-Australian model.

Kelly Gale, Joel Kinnaman Receive Overflowing Love

On the couple's comment section, the pair was showered by a ton of congratulatory messages from family, friends and fans.

Fellow Victoria's Secret model Sara Sampaio simply greeted the 25-year-old Kelly with "congratulations," while Russian supermodel Vitalina Sidorkina-Morabito wished the couple "happiness."

"Congrats Kelly!!! You guys are a perfect match. I wish you a lifetime of happiness together," Vitalina wrote.

Meanwhile, Kinnaman's ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn commented on his post as she congratulated the lovely pair by posting a "100" emoji. The 40-year-old actor and the "Buddy Games" star dated for two years after calling it split in 2014.

At the time, Us Weekly reported that the breakup had a lot to do with distance.

Kelly Gale and Joel Kinnaman's Relationship Timeline

The runway model and the "Robo Cop" actor was first linked during their Coachella trip in April 2019.

It was only in September of the same year that the duo went public with their romance, making everything Instagram official.

In her previous Instagram post, Joel Kinnaman's girlfriend shared a steamy snap of them kissing at the Burning Man festival in Nevada.

Both were wearing an all-black ensemble with mesh and leather details. The Sports Illustrated model simply posted a heart emoji to signify the duo's budding romance.

This was followed by a red carpet debut when the lovely couple attended the premiere of one of Joel Kinnaman's movies, "For All Mankind," in October.

When Did Kelly Gale Know Joel Kinnaman Was the One?

Prior to their engagement, Gale spoke about her relationship with her longtime boyfriend.

According to the Daily Mail, the model knew that he was the one during their Bali trip.

"On our spontaneous trip to Bali together after only three dates, he got up at 1 AM to go on a night/early hike with me," she recalled, adding: "I was like, "Ok he's my guy."

READ MORE: David Beckham's Son Looks Exactly Like His Father in Incredible Vogue Cover Shoot [PHOTO]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles