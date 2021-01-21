Dustin Diamond finally took the first steps toward prolonging his life after learning that he has cancer.

Last week, Diamond was rushed to a hospital after feeling body pain and uneasiness. During that time, his attending physicians began running tests to determine the cause of his "general sense of unease."

Initially, they suspected that the "Saved by the Bell" star might be suffering from a form of cancer, as his family has a history of the dreaded disease.

Unfortunately, Diamond indeed has it, and his team confirmed that he is battling Stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

His representative, Roger Paul, confirmed the diagnosis to NBC News.

Meanwhile, TMZ detailed that the actor already received his first round of chemotherapy, with the next round currently being scheduled.

To alleviate the pain, the 44-year-old actor will also undergo physical therapy.

Currently, he tries to hold his head up by looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend. He also tries to occupy his mind with the things he loves to do, like playing bass guitar and video games.

Dustin Diamond's Cancer

For the past months, cancer has been claiming Hollywood stars' lives. For Diamond's part, he has been hit with Stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

Although the term is commonly used to call an advanced lung cancer, Diamond's case reportedly started elsewhere in his body.

The cancer cell only metastasized in his lungs, causing his heartbreaking diagnosis to bloom.

Aside from the lungs, it can also spread in any body part, including the prostate and gastrointestinal tract.

Dustin Diamond is still waiting for the test results to finally find out the exact location and nature of his cell carcinoma.

It all started in October when he reportedly notified one of his team members about a lump on his throat. During that time, they assumed it could be thyroid cancer.

He failed to have himself checked in a medical facility due to the COVID-19 scare.

Though the past months definitely worsened his health status, his doctors hope that chemotherapy will help him prolong his life. Whether his cancer is terminal or not remains unknown.

He has been famously known for playing the role of Screech in "Saved by the Bell."

Among other Dustin Diamond's movies include "Big Fat Liar," "She's Out of Control," "Scavenger Killers," and "Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell."

