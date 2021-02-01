On Monday, one of the old cars of Kobe Bryant was sold during an auction for a hefty amount of money.

However, it's not just any car: it's a 1963 Chevy Impala that was gifted to him by his wife, Vanessa Bryant, on Christmas 2006.

She even took the car to West Coast Customs, a popular place for custom cars featured in MTV's "Pimp My Ride," to be restored.

The car's engine was reportedly rebuilt and some hydraulics were added. Of course, a paint job was also performed for the Black Mamba's car. The leather was all-new white leather with Swarovski crystals and royal blue piping, as well as thick pile carpets.

Moreover, because Vanessa knew her husband is a music enthusiast, she asked West Coast Customs to install a trunk-mounted stereo system including subwoofers and an amplifier.

A description from Goldin Auctions read: "Beginning with a solid foundation of a rust-free 1953 Impala, WCC disassembled the car and blasted the body to bare metal for what would be a multi-coat paint finish in a deluxe mix of purple and royal blue that was custom blended by the renowned House of Kolor."

Barrett-Jackson Auction House also gushed about Bryant's vintage car. They said, "The interior was beautifully re-worked, with all new white leather upholstery studded with genuine Swarovsky crystals and offset by royal blue piping and carpets."

According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar sold the car in 2013 and was later auctioned off in 2014.

It's unclear who purchased the car back then and now decided to sell it.

It was put up for auction at Goldin Auctions, but before news surfaced that they were auctioning it off, a bid for $100,000 was placed for the car.

Bryant's 1963 Chevy Impala was then sold for $221,400.

Though it is 58 years old, the car has only 39,797 kilometers on the odometer.

Kobe Bryant's Death

News of the NBA legend's car sale comes after a year he was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Kobe Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

According to the authorities, the helicopter was not equipped for flying in low visibility conditions and claimed that the pilot ignored warning signs, taking off in heavy fog that left the chopper flying blind.

Since his death, a lot of Kobe memorabilia are being sold at high prices.

Goldin Auctions is also selling a couple more Kobe Bryant mementos, including singed shirts, sneakers and rings.

Purchases made from the auction will be going to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, set up by Kobe Bryant's wife, but it's unclear if proceeds from the 1963 Impala sale would go to the charity.

