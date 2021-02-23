Dr Dre seemed to have slammed his estranged wife in a newly-released snippet of a new song.

The music mogul collaborated with KXNG Crooked and DJ Silk on the song, where the latter shared a clip of it on Instagram Live.

In the lyrics, the 56-year-old hip hop star referred to someone who tried to kill him with "lies and perjury."

The lyrics also discussed experiencing health crisis while calling someone a "greedy b---h."

Dr Dre's new song goes, "I see you trying to f--- me while I'm in surgery / in ICU death bed on some money s--- / greedy b----, take a pic / girl, you know how many get."

In early January, Dr Dre suffered a fatal brain aneurysm and was hospitalized for a short while. He spent most of the time in the intensive care unit.

Though DJ Silk only played a few lines from the upcoming song, it's still unclear if Dr Dre referred to his divorce or his future ex-wife, Nicole Young.

Dr Dre's Messy Divorce

Ever since Nicole filed for divorce last summer, their legal war hasn't been put to a stop, even when Dr Dre was hospitalized.

According to new legal documents, the preview of the upcoming song was revealed three days after an LA Superior Court judge refused to rule on whether three of Dr Dre's alleged mistresses will be testifying in his divorce proceedings.

Judge Michael Powell turned the decision over to a private judge appointed to review all evidence presented in the case.

Dr Dre's estranged wife has been trying to subpoena the alleged mistresses as witnesses in their split after being married for 24 years.

However, all three lovers, who are said to be Jillian Speer, Crystal Sierra, and Kili Anderson, opposed Nicole's effort.

Their lawyer believes that the motion is another one of Nicole Young's efforts to annoy and harass her soon-to-be ex-husband into disregarding their prenuptial agreement.

Nicole Young's Demands

As of 2020, Dr Dre has a net worth of $820 million, so Nicole Young wants a couple of pieces of the cake.

In September, she requested $2 million monthly in temporary spousal support, which included $135,000 on clothes, $20,000 for her mobile phone and email and $10,000 on laundry, and $900,000 for her entertainment.

The next month, the music tycoon accused his wife of embezzling more than $350,000 from one of their bank accounts.

But since then, Dr Dre has been giving his wife $293,000 monthly for support, but she seems to be asking more such as another $5 million in attorney fees.

Nicole Young is demanding to be paid these enormous amounts of money because she believes she has a right to contribute the luxurious she had as Dr Dre's wife.

