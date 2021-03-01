T.I. is reportedly exiting from the third Marvel Studios upcoming film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Mar. 1, the same day that the musician and his wife, Tiny, denied accusations of abuse from several women.

However, it is unclear if the incident is related to his exit.

T.I. on 'Ant-Man 3'

T.I. played Dave in the first "Ant-Man" released in 2015 and the sequel, "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in 2018.

Dave is a close confidant of Paul Rudd's character, Scott Lang/the title character who's always alongside the hero and other former prisoners, Luis, played by Michael Peña, and Kurt, played by David Dastmalchian.

'Ant-Man 3' News

The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that the rapper's character may have been expected to return for the third movie of this Marvel franchise, "Ant-Man 3" is still under development and currently doesn't have a release date yet.

This means that it's possible things may still shift, including characters and the scripts.

T.I. and Tiny's Abuse Allegations

The hip-hop couple is facing allegations of drugging, kidnapping, and sexual assault by 11 new victims. This came after several more alleged victims first accused T.I, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr., and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, in January.

Sabrina Peterson uploaded screenshots of messages from more than two dozen alleged victims.

They claimed that the "Live Your Life" hitmaker and his wife pressured them to take their clothes off, take certain illegal substances, sexually abuse them in the presence of others.

Peterson only started posting the allegations on her social media account after allegedly being held at gunpoint by the rapper.

An unnamed woman claims she was hired to do a private dance for T.I. and his wife in 2018, where she was also forced to engage in unwanted acts and forced to take drugs.

For three days, her cell phone and other belongings were taken and said to have been "held" against her will.

Denied Allegations

On Sunday, a press release revealed that attorney Tyrone Blackburne, the lawyer representing the victims, is calling out a criminal investigation. He is filing a defamation suit against the couple on behalf of Peterson and one of its accusers.

He also claimed that the victims aren't asking for money but instead, they want justice.

On Monday, the couple's legal team "deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations."

Meanwhile, VH1 reportedly stopped the production of the couple's reality show, "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles