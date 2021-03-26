Chris Evans shared his thoughts about Robert Downey Jr. and his impressive stint as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Even after Mr. Tony Stark's death, it seems like everyone - even his co-stars - believes that there can only be one Iron Man.

In a recent interview with ACE Universe, Evans revealed that he would want to switch roles with RDJ in the MCU.

The Captain America star added that the role looks so much fun and that it plays a critical part in making the storytelling in the MCU smooth-sailing.

Per the actor, that one sole Avenger serves as the "engine" and the "life" of the early MCU phases. He then told the hosts, his brother Scott Evans and Angelique Roche, how much they need the superhero in the franchise.

Evans further detailed how perfect the casting for Iron Man was done, that he thinks that even himself could never match RDJ's performance.

"I don't think there's anything anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve upon what Downey's done, you know what I mean?" he asked, seemingly making their own viewers realize his point.

He continued, "I don't consider that a role that's gonna be like a James Bond or a Superman or Batman, that somehow other people get a bite at the apple. He's Iron Man, the end."

Originally, Evans received the offer for Captain America but turned it down. However, after talking with some people - including RDJ - he finally decided to join the franchise and made his Marvel debut through "Captain America: The First Avenger."

The two then finally got to work with each other for "The Avengers" in 2012.

Following their first on-screen collaboration's success, the pioneers continued to co-star in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame."

Robert Downey Jr.'s Stint as Iron Man

After over a decade of playing the titular role, RDJ's character sacrificed his life to defeat Thanos during "Avengers: Endgame."

In the interviews he appeared in the past few years, the 55-year-old actor has been debunking the claims that he would reprise his role again.

For instance, he told Hindustan Times that he is already done with the role.

"Each project is different. Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep. I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying," he said.

Still, it is worth noting that he once told GQ (via We Got This Covered) "never say never."

For now, MCU fans can only wait until a potential project with RDJ in it arrives again.

