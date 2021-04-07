Rapper DMX is about to face the most critical day as he stays inside the ICU for more days.

In a new report posted by TMZ, the news outlet revealed that DMX already reached the most critical day in the hospital.

According to the rapper's manager, Steve Rifkind, his talent remains in a comatose. Unfortunately, DMX's condition also has not improved in the past few days.

"DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive," the manager added. "Tomorrow [Wednesday] he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what's best from there."

Rifkind then expressed the family's appreciation for their prayers and support.

Due to this state, his attending physicians will reportedly perform a battery of tests. This procedure will help them find out whether his brain function is already coming back to normal or not.

For what it's worth, the brain damage that occurred after the heart attack deprived him of getting enough oxygen for nearly 30 minutes.

DMX Update

The new development came days after his family and friends held a prayer vigil for him outside the White Plains hospital.

In an exclusive clip by Fox News 5 reporter Lisa Evers, it can be seen that the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation hosted the meeting. They also continuously played the rapper's songs to pay him tribute.

"On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues. We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges," the family said in their April 4th statement.

DMX suffered from a heart attack on Friday after his overdose triggered the heart condition. He has been known as a drug-dependent for a few years now.

During his interview with Dr. Phil back in 2013, he revealed that he learned to smoke and use drugs when a family member first gave him marijuana when he was 8 years old.

"It was something that drew me in, and trapped me, and just had a hold on me for a long, long time," DMX revealed.

A new update regarding his health status after the brain test is yet to be publicized.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles