Aaron Rodgers College Highlights: Is He a Degree Holder? What Did He Major In?

Aaron Rodgers is expected to host nine more episodes of "Jeopardy!" between now and April 16, when his guest hosting stint is set to end. However, if Rodgers has his way, the April 16 episode will not be his last as host, as the Packers quarterback wants to be considered for the full-time role.

Apart from wanting to know if Rodgers will be the permanent host of "Jeopardy," fans are curious to know if he ever attended college.





Here are the highlights of what we learned so far:

Aaron Rodgers College Years

Aaron's promising football career began in high school, but he struggled to get into college and had to switch schools before beginning to play professionally

Aaron attended two separate colleges during his college career but did not graduate from either. He wasn't heavily recruited by college teams, which may be due to his smaller frame than the average footballer. He began his academic career at Butte College in Oroville, California, before transferring to the University of California, Berkeley in 2003.

Aaron began his college football career there, eventually becoming the quarterback for the Golden Bears. The Packers selected him in 2005, and he currently plays for them. His career has only progressed since then, bringing him more success. He won the Most Valuable Player award after the 2011 Super Bowl and has since won the award two more times.

Aaron Rodgers Major



Aaron majored in American Studies while at UC Berkeley. That, however, was not his first preference. He wanted to be a part of the school's communications program, but he knew it wouldn't prepare him for broadcasting, which was his contingency plan if he didn't make it to the NFL.

Despite the fact that he lacks a college diploma, he earned an honorary one from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2018. For his work in assisting children with cancer, the university awarded him an honorary doctorate of humanities degree. He also assisted the school in raising nearly $3 million for science.

