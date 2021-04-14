Danish Lo-Fi Collective Arbirk to Release New Single 'Almost Not Insane'

Alternative/ Indie act Arbirk, known for its lo-fi beats, is set to release a new single, "Almost Not Insane," on Friday, April 16.

The 4:13 track is a more upbeat indie-pop track, with elements of early 90s alt-rock. Its lyrics detail the experience of revisiting one's past and appreciating a newfound connection and relativity, recalling the events and emotions but with the knowledge and wisdom gained since.

Its intro is laid carefully by a Tibetan singing bowl, giving an ominous and droning feeling, before the melody kicks in. Its lyrics - Arbirk's uniquely calming narration - is told over a drum machine rhythm. The reminiscent tune is given a more sentimental push with cleverly-written lyrics such as, "Maybe you'll believe in me someday/ Maybe you'll be leaving me someday."

"Almost Not Insane" is the third single Arbirk has released since the widely acclaimed debut album "Disguises" first dropped in 2017 - which propelled the band to host 22 shows all over its native Denmark, ending at a high note with a sold-out show in Store Vega at the Danish capital, Copenhagen. A statement from Celebration Records reveals that Arbirk has taken over as producers on this new track, allowing them to exercise creative control and experiment with the structure and the sounds in this new song. Surprisingly, the song appears to be the most "upbeat and pop-minded" release to date.

As for the lyrics, majority of "Almost Not Insane" was written about three years ago - about an unhealthy and hectic relationship at the time. When Rasmus Aribirk Larsen, the band's vocalist, recorded to initial demo for "Almost Not Insane," he did it as a "rough sketch" of where he wanted the song to go. But as his bandmates loved the original take, they continued to work on it, resulting in the released version of the track.

Celebration Records also shared that fellow Danish artist Asger Techau, who mixed the final version of the track, requested for a chorus to the track - a nonexistent part of the song at the time. The chorus they came up with was catchy, evolving to being the backbone of the song and its identity.

About Arbirk

Led by singer-songwriter Rasmus Arbirk Larsen, the alternative/ indie band describes their music as tackling the topics of "love, loss, anger and pain and with deep empathy," with Arbirk inviting their listeners on a journey "through the darkest, but also most beautiful parts of the mind."

Beyond "Disguises" and "Almost Not Insane," Arbirk has released two off-album singles: "Met Her (Take 13)" and "Our Garden." The two tracks, which have been parts of their set as they took over music festivals around the world - SPOT Festival, Sofar Sounds, HCA Festivals - have received popular attention, with airplay in several countries including Australia, Germany, South Africa, UK, and the US.

Fans can follow the latest from Arbirk on Instagram, Facebook, and SoundCloud. Additionally, information about the band is available from their webpage at the Celebration Records website.

