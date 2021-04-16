Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige shared an update regarding the upcoming "Doctor Strange 2."

A few years after Benedict Cumberbatch landed on his standalone film "Doctor Strange," his new film is confirmed to arrive soon.

Feige recently appeared in an interview with The Undefeated wherein he confirmed that the installment of the "Doctor Strange" franchise recently reached its final week of filming.

The big boss further revealed that he is currently in London to mark the end of production within this month. Elizabeth Olsen also received a shoutout to Elizabeth Olsen who reportedly began working on "Doctor Strange 2" soon after "WandaVision" finished airing.

Aside from Cumberbatch and Olsen, the ensemble of cast members includes Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez).

Gomez's character, Miss America, belongs to the Young Avengers of the upcoming MCU phase. She is somewhat related to Doctor Strange, as she can do inter-dimensional travel and universe-hopping.

As of the writing, there are no other available details about the film yet. No single set photo has been publicized since the filming began, as well.

"Doctor Strange 2" Connected With "Spider-Man 3"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been so broad that the superheroes always meet at one time or another.

After the death of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man on "Avengers: Endgame," it has been revealed that Doctor Strange will take over him and Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury as Spider-Man's mentor.

Cumberbatch himself hinted that his character will soon see how a friend turned into an enemy. An unspeakable evil will also join the film.

Despite the lack of details, the actor revealed that the film has become a collaborative process because of Sam Raimi.

"He's an incredible force, especially in this genre. But he's so humble, he's so nice, he's so appreciative, you really wanna serve him," he told Collider. "And boy, when he's happy, you know you've done something right. He's so good at getting you there and getting it there."

Raimi reportedly kept on asking him and the cast for their suggestions and opinions, allowing them to do their best while enjoying the filming.

"Doctor Strange 2" release date has not been confirmed yet. But it will follow the arrival of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "The Eternals," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

