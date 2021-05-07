A Quiet Place Part II: 5 Spoilers Based on Final Trailer

The final trailer of the thriller movie "A Quiet Place Part II" has just been released.

It may be time to keep the noise down once again because the movie is set to come out on May 28.

During the months before the trailer came out, many wondered if the star John Krasinski will be part of the movie. But as it turns out, he will be, in some parts. He also directed the movie.

"A Quiet Place Part II" was supposed to come out last year but due to the pandemic, it was pushed back.

The second movie will follow the same family from the first as they try to survive in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind creatures who hate noises.

The original cast members will be returning such as Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.

Newcomers are also joining the sequel including "Peaky Blinders" star Cillian Murphy and "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor Djimon Hounsou.

The final trailer for "A Quiet Place Part II" was packed with heart-racing sequences that have certainly made the fans hold their breath.

With just a few weeks until fans can finally watch the sequel to one of the most heart-stopping movies ever created, here are some spoilers to get ahead of the game, based on the trailer.

'A Quiet Place Part II' Spoilers

Lots of Flashback Footage (0:08)

In the trailer, it showed a lot of John Krasinki's character Lee Abbott pre-apocalypse.

The clip suggested that Earth was hit by something hard and fast that humans weren't able to get the chance to react.

the trailer further showed that the invasion wasn't just any invasion, but something more complex since monsters started popping up.

Search for Survivors (0:54)

While in "A Quiet Place" the Abbotts kept limited contact with other survivors, in the sequel, the family is looking for survivors actively.

One part of the trailer, it showed how they have a map with marks where people could still be alive. Most of the locations on the map, however, seemed to have been crossed out.

Marcus' Discovery (1:29)

In one shot of the trailer, it seemed like Marcus have peered behind a curtain only to discover something.

Marcus was looking around the train yard where they were temporarily sheltering in.

What he found seemed to have been something or someone with hair. In the movie, the creatures don't have hair.

So it's possible it could be a new type of monster or perhaps even their offspring.

The Metal Tank (1:39)

In the final scene of "A Quiet Place Part II" trailer, Evelyn tried to get her family secured inside a metal tank only for the door to be opened by one of the creatures before she even got the chance to close it.

So does that mean she dies? It's still too early to tell. But spoiler alert - the scene may have been on the first parts of the film because it's the same outfit she wore while leaving the farm.

Regan's Advantage (1:04)

Regan is deaf in "A Quiet Place Part II." But she discovered that the creatures were vulnerable to the feedback produced by her hearing aid.

When the creatures hear the sound, they writhe in pain.

It seems like this will be a way to kill the creatures as Regan was seen powering up a radio station, sending a painful out wave of feedback noise to the creatures in the area.

