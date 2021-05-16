Robert De Niro gave his fans a health update after he injured his legs.

Last week, De Niro left everyone worried after he hurt his leg while waiting for the filming of Martin Scorsese's new movie "Killers of the Flower Moon."

A few days after the tragic event happened, the actor pledged that the show must go on despite feeling the excruciating pain.

Is Robert De Niro Feeling Okay Despite Injury?

De Niro appeared in a recent interview with IndieWire's Eric Kohn and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal where he gave an update about his recovery.

According to the two-time Academy Award winner, an unexpected event led him to suffer from the injury.

"I tore my quad somehow. It's just a simple stepping over something and I just went down. The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed," he said.

He noted that things like that happen especially when someone gets older already. The 77-year-old actor then reminded everyone to be prepared for unexpected things like sustaining an injury.

Still, De Niro eased fans' worries by saying that the injury is somehow manageable. Thus, he does not think it would affect his performance in Scorsese's new film since his character does not move a lot.

The actor plays the role of cattleman William Hale, and he works with Leonardo DiCaprio (nephew Ernest Burkhart). The movie is based on the book of the same name by David Grann. It depicts the serial murders in 1920s Oklahoma which became infamous as the Reign of Terror.

"I just have to get the procedure done and keep it straight in a certain position and let it heal," he added.

How De Niro Tries to Recover From Injury

Last week, a source told People that the actor traveled back to New York to have his legs checked out. He will reportedly stay at home for two weeks while the film's production continues.

"While at his on-location home in Oklahoma for the filming of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle which will be treated medically in New York. This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks," his representative said.

It remains unknown whether he would need to undergo surgery or rehabilitation medicine to completely recover from his leg injury.

