Jarrod Schulz of the hit reality TV show "Storage Wars" is reportedly facing domestic violence charges after a heated argument with ex-wife and co-star Brandi Passante.

According to the sources reported by TMZ, the heated fight apparently started when Passante was hanging out with her friends in an Orange County, California bar in April 30, when Schulz arrived, the ex-couple started getting into an argument. Passante has told Schulz to leave but he refused and things got out of hand, Schulz allegedly pushed Passante twice and started yelling at her friends.

The police were called to respond to the situation but Schulz had already left the bar when the authorities arrived. A police report was filed and Schulz had cooperated with the authorities a few days later but he denied the "pushing" allegations. The Orange County District Attorney reportedly charged the reality TV star with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery.



The former couple are co-stars in the A&E Reality TV series "Storage Wars", they were known as the "Young Guns" as they are the youngest cast members of the show. The ex-couple had also appeared in a 2014 spinoff show titled "Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job".

The two had two children named Cameron and Peyton.

The ex-couple has continued starring in the reality TV series even after their breakup, the two had confirmed that they split two years ago when the show aired its 13th season last month.

According to Passante, the ex-couple ended their relationship after filming the show's 12th season which aired in 2018.

Passante had also hinted their split over the past year after opening up in a Facebook Live interview about being a single mom, as well as confirming in a YouTube video saying that she's seeing no one in particular. In the same video she also stated "I just don't have an attachment to anyone. I've definitely dated and things like that, but ... right now it's not something I'm really trying hard to seek out. I'm waiting until I can feel an attachment to someone."

"Storage Wars" is an American reality TV series about people bidding on unpaid/unclaimed storage lockers.

Schulz had not yet addressed the issue publicly.

