After years of speculation, rapper A$AP Rocky had officially revealed he's dating singer Rihanna.

The rapper recently appeared on the cover of GQ where he talks about being in a relationship with the "Fenty Beauty" CEO "So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones." Rocky stated.

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One." he added.

A$AP ROCKY NET WORTH

According to Forbes, the 32-year-old professional rapper has an estimated net worth of $14.5 million. He is considered to be one of the richest rappers in the hip-hop industry.

The Harlem-born rapper makes money through music, tours, and his own merch. His career skyrocketed in 2011 when his singles "Peso" and "Purple Swag" became popular. Following the release of his tracks, he was signed with Sony, RCA Records, and Polo Grounds music, it has been reported that all of his record deals are worth over $3 Million combined.

Every success that the rapper is experiencing right now is because of his hardwork and determination. The rapper went through a dark past including losing his Brother because of drug-dealing, and his Father. He also mentioned in the past that he and his family experienced homelesness.

RIHANNA NET WORTH

Rihanna is a lot more richer than his boyfriend. According to Forbes the Barbadian singer stands as the richest female muscisian in the world with an estimated net worth of a whopping $600 Million.

She surpasses other female singers like Madonna with a net worth of $570 Million, Beyonce with $400 Million, and Celine Dione with $450 Million

The singer makes money through her numerous self-made businesses like the popular beauty brand "Fenty Beauty", which is named after her real last name. Her beauty brand is also tied with the luxury goods corporation LVMH, she is the first black woman in charge of such position.

The brand mentioned above generates a $100 Miliion revenue, which 15% of the ownership belongs to her. Besides the makeup brand, she co-owns the underwear/lingerie brand "Savage X Fenty" which features a diverse range of under clothing fit for all.

The singer was born in Barbados. She was discovered by American producer Evan Rogers who took her to the United States, she later on took over the music industry at a very young age because of her authenticity and passion for making music.

