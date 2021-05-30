Australian actress Rebel Wilson shares that she regrets not starting her weight loss journey earlier in life.

The 41-year-old actress recently spoke to InStyle to reflect on her journey after losing 60 pounds.

The "Pitch Perfect" star stated that she wished she started sooner in losing weight "I feel sad that I didn't do it earlier. Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40. But everybody's journey is different, and it's not a race or competition." she stated in the interview.

Rebel Wilson Says Weight Loss Journey "Different" From Others

Wilson had also mentioned that she has a different story from everyone else. "I try not to compare myself to other people. But I have a natural empathy for anyone who struggles with weight issues because that's something I've always struggled with." the actress said.

She said that little things in life could have a remarkable difference, and it's not too late to start your journey no matter what your age bracket is.

READ NOW: 'Paddington 2' Loses 'Best Movie Of All Time' Title After This Single But Bold Negative Review

The "The Almond and the Seahorse" actress had also stated that she's splurging on things that are not food at the moment; she jokingly said that she's a little addicted to online shopping after she purchased luxury items like dresses and handbags.

The interview came after her dramatic 60-pound weight loss journey.

Rebel Wilson Instagram: Amazing 60-lbs Weight Loss Documented

In January of 2020, Wilson announced on Instagram that it would be her year of health and her new year's resolution for that year is to lose weight. During that time, she mentioned that she would focus on athleisure and avoid sugar and junk food.

The Australian star constantly updated fans and supporters through Instagram as she regularly posts workout photos and videos.

Even though the "Bridesmaids" actress had a pretty fantastic year after starting living a healthier lifestyle, the actress had revealed a bad news earlier this month about fertility, "To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn't make sense." she wrote in an Instagram post.

READ ALSO: 'Tarzan' Actor Joe Lara with Wife Gwen Dead on Plane Crash: Horrifying Details, Other Victims Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles