Queen Elizabeth II Bans Princess Beatrice From Using This 'Vulgar' Word

Princess Beatrice, along with her husband, is expecting their new baby coming this autumn, yet the Royal Highness does not want to hear this particular word from the princess.

The couple's original wedding had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, however they opted to have a secret ceremony in July behind closed doors, while on lockdown. As reported by Mirror Co UK, Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are welcoming a new baby.

But it is claimed that the princess is not able to mention the word "pregnant" in any conversations she has with her grandmother. From a royal source, Queen Elizabeth finds the term "vulgar."

The Queen Includes This 'Vulgar' Word As One Of Her Rules To Follow In The Palace

Of course, there is an actual rule to follow as a courtesy to meet the Queen herself, as well as when it comes to spending time with the royal highness.

One of these rules is not turning your back on her, avoid speaking until spoken by her, not sitting down until she does, and stop eating until she does. Aside from those protocols, there are words that are deemed inappropriate whenever the queen is around.

The queen, for instance, wanted to avoid using the word "pregnant" as it is "vulgar," according to Express UK. Nonetheless, it does not seem the royals are expected to follow the rules when they are not with the Queen, however.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's wife, recently spoke about how "any woman when she's pregnant is particularly vulnerable," so she has not been banned from all use of the word.

Instead, they say she prefers pregnancy being described as a woman being "in the family way".

The Queen's 12th Great-Grandchild From Princess Beatrice Expected In Autumn

The Princess is said to be excited about the new arrival of their baby following the official announcement from Buckingham Palace last May 19, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

As the message follows, "The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news." Small guests are also expected to come as Prince Philip, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew, and Princess Eugenie will be there.

After the family has been mourning the loss of Prince Phillip, the news has brought the monarch and the royal family joy of meeting a new member in the palace.

