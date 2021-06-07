Fat Joe Trends During Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Fight for an Unexpected Reason

People weren't just talking about the entire Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight. They were making comments as if there is no tomorrow.

The highly-anticipated fight between the 15-time champion and the popular YouTuber went down on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The fight was initially scheduled for Feb. 2021, but it was moved to last night due to the pandemic, among other reasons.

Many things happened before the actual match, with servers even crashing at first.

The stadium also appeared empty when Paul and Mayweather were already in the ring.

However, one specific thing many social media users noticed was Fat Joe.

Twitter users immediately made Fat Joe a trending topic after seeing him in the match.

The internet has started trolling the hip-hop icon because of the weird shape of his beard.

The meme galore started as soon as Fat Joe was spotted in the audience and other celebrities, including Antonio Brown, Terrell Owens, Michael Irvin, Matt Barnes, Ryan Garcia, and Evander Holyfield.

Fat Joe At the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight

Fat Joe really sat there looking like Bigen Man and thought we wouldn't notice. pic.twitter.com/2oLqGYupLx — E-40 Acres (@arielleaty) June 7, 2021

Fat Joe looked great in his casual ensemble; however, his beard caught the eye of internet trolls. The hip-hop icon has been sporting the same style for the last few years for those who are not versed.

On Twitter, users brutally trolled the musician.

@LarissaHartley1 asked, "Who let Fat Joe out the house looking like that?"

Another Twitter user, @teeesquare, noticed, "Fat Joe w the beard filler. I see ya, Rey!"

Others agreed that Fat Joe went overboard with styling his beard. "Why Fat Joe's beard look like he dabbed it on with a sharpie point?"

While @geesiluvmac said, "You cannot convince me Fat Joe's beard isn't drawn on."

Fat Joe: I know this is going to sound weird, but I want my face to look like my shades in reverse

Barber: Say no more fam pic.twitter.com/0l37Mf4HoN — Carmen Ribecca (@photochrist) June 7, 2021

@Sir_Nation_32 declared, "Whoever told Fat Joe that it was ok to come out with that spray on beard and watch this fight should be fired!"

@MicGriPpeR, meanwhile, said how the rapper's barber "really played on his face."

Meanwhile, some are just urging the artist to shave the beard and move on with his life.

@Lex_onKeyz said, "Fat Joe gotta let that beard go."

Who Won Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight?

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather fought on the ring for eight rounds only to find out that there was no result of who won.

There was no official scoring in the fight, but according to USA Today Sports, it was 78-74 in favor of Floyd Mayweather.

It did not end in a knockout, but it is already enough to say that people were madly entertained. According to the Guardian, Mayweather was probably just holding back since this is merely an exhibition match. In truth, Mayweather could have ended the fight early by knocking his famous opponent out, but he knew that a lucrative rematch is likelier if he drags it out, which he did.

