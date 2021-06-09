Loki and Thor's reunion will not happen anytime soon.

Tom Hiddleston dropped one spoiler about Chris Hemsworth's upcoming film "Thor: Love & Thunder," saying that his character will not appear on the flick.

Hiddleston's standalone series "Loki" will finally arrive on Disney+ on June 9. In total, he already appeared on six Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2011 "Thor" as his first movie.

Despite his continuous appearances, the fan-favorite villain will not reunite with his brother soon.

No Reunion For Thor, Loki

In his recent interview with Empire (via Digital Spy), the 40-year-old actor revealed that it is currently for the best to let the two characters act separately.

"We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment," he explained.

He added that Marvel Studios already explored the stories of the two together, and creating separate fates, for now, will allow them to meet again soon.

Hiddleston's comment came after director Taika Waititi refused to give a hint whether or not a Loki cameo is possible on "Loki: Love & Thunder."



Meanwhile, Screenrant noted that the actor's statement expressed Marvel Studios' desire to develop Loki and Thor's arcs separately. The news outlet revealed that this would give Loki the spotlight outside Thor's shadow.

Loki also notably died during "Avengers: Infinity War," but it may still be possible for the God of Mischief to come back to life again.

All About "Loki"

Last month, Marvel Studios' Movies YouTube channel unveiled a nearly three-minute video about the upcoming series. The official synopsis hinted that Loki will be forced to collaborate with the Temporal Variance Authority to repair the damage in the aforesaid timeline.

In one of the scenes, Loki faces other versions of himself. At one point, he meets the one who is under Mind Stone's power in pursuit of fixing the broken timeline. This explains why the series exists even after "Avengers: Infinity War."

However, the directors of "Avengers: Endgame" confirmed that Loki is truly dead even though he managed to escape in one alternate universe in the last film.

How the TV series will connect to other MCU flicks remain unknown, but fans will finally get the answer during its premiere.

