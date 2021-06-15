Is Kendall Jenner Serious About Relationship With Devin Booker Or Is This Just One of Her Flings?

It's hard to believe or even imagine that Kendall Jenner is serious about her relationship with Devin Booker.

In the past couple of years, she has been dating different men, and none of them lasted. According to multiple sources at the time, the highest-paid supermodel wasn't serious with any of them - she was having a good time.

But now, it seems like she found the person that will tame her.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker recently celebrated their first anniversary.

And insiders told Hollywood Life that their relationship is purely "good vibes only."

The 25-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is known to be extremely private about her love life, but in recent months, she's been showing off her love to her boyfriend on social media.

One insider believes that her action shows a very significant sign. "The fact that Kendall is being so public about things says everything. If she wasn't serious, she'd never do that."

Kendall even reportedly takes the basketball player home to her family and has entirely given her trust to her beau.

"It takes her a long time to trust. But it's been more than a year now and he's consistently shown up for her."

Not only is Kylie Jenner's older sister "happy and very proud" of Devin, but the athlete has also been getting better with his basketball skills with Kendall by her side.

"He obviously feels good" about their relationship. Recently, the 25-year-old helped the Phoenix Suns advance to the Western Semi-Finals in the NBA playoffs.

Kendall Jenner's 'Priorities'

But despite their relationship being serious, Kendall Jenner reportedly knows her priorities.

The insider revealed, "As happy as Kendall is with Devin, she's still very independent. She has a very full and busy life."

One of the things the catwalk queen values more than her relationship is spending time with her friends.

According to the insider, "Spending time with them is a big priority for her so having a boyfriend that has his own passion and his own busy schedule works best for her."

"It gives her the space she needs."

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's 'Drama-Free' Relationship

Not much is known about the couple's relationship - but that's because they intentionally avoid the limelight.

Another insider told Hollywood Life that they made sure their relationship won't be a spectacle, as they only want what's best for each other and improve as a couple.

There has also been no drama in their relationship.

"They are just in a very good zone with each other and are continuing to make sure that doesn't change by adding any unneeded drama."

