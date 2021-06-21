In the final part of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reunion, sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner reveal their true feelings towards Jordyn Woods following the cheating allegations involving her and Khloe's beau, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe revealed that she's in contact with Woods at the moment, but she later clarified that she doesn't wish the "Only Fans" content creator any ill.

She also confirmed to Andy Cohen that she had already forgiven the model, and she shared it around social media countless times following the incident, "I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties." the "Good American" CEO said (via E! Online)

The reality TV star also revealed that she wouldn't forgive Tristan if she didn't forgive Jordyn.

Kylie Jenner's take

Kylie and Jordyn have been very close, and it's evident with the photos they share on Instagram. But, following the cheating scandal, it had also affected the beauty mogul big time.

She revealed in the reunion that they had a conversation after the incident, and she didn't expect that their friendship would come to an end.

She also noted that when Jordyn did something to her family, she felt it too.

Is Jordyn Woods welcome to the family?

When asked whether Jordyn is still welcome to the family, Khloe stated that Kylie could decide.

She mentioned that she had already talked to Kylie about the situation, and she wouldn't care if the "Kylie Cosmetics" CEO is willing to be her friend again.

"My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people." Khloe concluded.

The cheating drama

In early reports, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods were allegedly caught making out at a party in early 2019. Following this, Khloe had broken up with her beau at the time.

On March 1st that year, Jordyn had an explosive tell-all interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," She confirmed that she shared a kiss with the NBA star while intoxicated with alcohol, but they never slept together.

The scandal had affected Jordyn and Kylie's friendship and other family members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Jordyn Woods has not publicly commented on both Kylie and Khloe's recent revelations.

