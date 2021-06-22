The upcoming film 'Karen' recently released its first trailer/teaser, and it received major backlash online before the movie even hit theatres.

The movie, a BET original, is about a white woman with a personal vendetta against a Black couple within their neighborhood.

As the trailer shows, the woman often calls the authorities to target innocent teenagers of color. (watch the trailer below)

Following the drop of its trailer, fans took to Twitter to vent out their frustration and disappointment.

"I am not paying two dirty nickels to see this. I am tired of the black experience with white supremacist violence being utilized as a horror film trope, this includes Jordan Peele movies. It is too much, and I don't want to see this from the POV of Karen, specifically." one user wrote.

"I refuse to believe this is a real movie," another user wrote.

"Getting back to the trailer for this Karen film. Not only does it look cringe and terrible, but it feels like it's trivializing the problem/menace of the real racist Karens. This one should have been left on the cutting room floor. Hard Pass." one tweeted.

Is 'Karen' a 'Get Out' rip-off?

Fans also shared their hilarious reactions to the film as they noticed its similarities with Jordan Peele's movie.

"Get Out" is a 2017 film that revolves around a young Black man (Daniel Kaluuya) who's in a relationship with a white woman (Allison Williams). The protagonist went on to meet his girlfriend's family, and he uncovered a disturbing secret.

Some users even mentioned that "Karen" is a "parody" or an "SNL skit."

"This trailer feels like a parody you'd find on YouTube that would get stolen and put on Facebook with top text that says "The Next Movie Jordan Peele Should Make," one wrote with a laughing emoji.

Even though the new film gets compared to the 2017 movie, Coke Daniels, the director of "Karen," seems happy with the reviews circulating.

He took to his Instagram stories to tell his followers that "Karen" is trending on Twitter and they should continue comparing the two films.

Taryn Manning gets more backlash.

Before starring in the film, the protagonist, Taryn Manning, was accused of being racist during the BLM protests. This made a lot of internet users think that Manning fits the role.

However, the actress already acknowledge her behavior, and she believes that it's a "social responsibility to take on this role." (via Deadline)

"What's been going on is devastating. It's time for change and for me to be a part of the bigger picture, meant a lot to me." she went on.

Coke Daniels directs the film. Other cast members include Cory Hardrict and Jasmin Burke.

