Tekashi 6ix9ine was supposed to perform in Texas for a show, but he cancelled last minute, leaving fans waiting outside the venue. More recently, he's speaking out to address the situation.

Per report, the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, mentioned that he was supposed to be paid the amount of $250,000 for the event, but he claims that he only got $70,000, and the rest was not paid even the day of his show.

Tekashi also mentioned that the contract he signed requires the organizers to pay him the balance before his show. He later gave back the $70,000 and never performed.

According to fans who were supposed to attend the show, the venue (Humble Civic Center, TX) allowed guests to enter at around 3 PM. However, they waited seven hours in line and didn't know that the concert was cancelled as the venue never announced anything.

Authorities and security later forced everyone to get out of the venue.

Some fans think it's not what happened

Tekashi's fans, who paid $500 per ticket and $3000 for the VIP package, were disappointed and took to social media to vent their frustration.

One fan alleges that there's another reason why he bailed out last minute "I've heard that only a few people attended his concert and that he was furious because of that and that's why he didn't wanted to perform" a user wrote.

"Tekashi 6ix9ine @MURDAMURPHY and his team bolted the Humble Civic Center after "not seeing enough people in the venue". Any other artist would have not done that to their fans and supporters." another user wrote.

One fan also took to TikTok to share what went down in the venue.

However, Tekashi's team never confirmed that this is what happened.

Humble Civic Center in Texas has not publicly addressed the situation.

Not the only controversy Tekashi 6ix9ine faced

This is not the first time the rapper was under fire, as he pleaded guilty in 2015 for using a 13-year-old child in a sexual performance when he was 18 years old.

He was also arrested for allegedly choking a minor in Houston, Texas, last year. Before this, he was arrested for driving without a license and allegedly attacking a police officer.

Tekashi's career skyrocketed in 2017 when he released his first single titled "Gummo", which hit the Billboard charts for weeks. He also collaborated with Nicki Minaj for the song "Trollz."

